It has been a tough year for teams not named Duke in the ACC this season, but Miami and Notre Dame have been a pair of bright spots in the conference. VSiN’s Greg Peterson makes a pick on the game on Wednesday.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Miami Hurricanes (-5, 144)

Since Christmas, Miami has covered seven of nine games with the lone non-covers being the games in which they failed to score at least 73 points.

The Hurricanes are not a fast team, ranking 211th among 358 Division I teams in terms of possessions per game, but have been efficient, ranking 30th in points scored on a per possession basis.

The Fighting Irish are one of the slowest teams in terms of possessions per game in the country, ranking 324th in the country, yet had played seven of their last 10 games over the total prior to scoring just 43 points on Monday against Duke.

Both teams also do not give themselves second chances on missed shots with Miami 325th in the country in percentage of missed shots that result in an offensive rebound and Notre Dame 328th.

With the Fighting Irish taking big strides on defense (70 points or fewer allowed just once in their 10 games since Christmas), points will be at a premium in Miami on Wednesday.

The Play: Under 144

