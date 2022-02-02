Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter

“Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ‘cause it’s cooooold out there today!”

Groundhog Day has arrived and our furry friend Punxsutawney Phil has done his duty for the year. The Pennsylvania groundhog saw his shadow, which legend says means we are in for six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil has spoken. Six more weeks of winter. #GroundhogDay ❄️ pic.twitter.com/cbrEKtg6aC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 2, 2022

Whether there’s six more weeks of winter or a quick spring won’t make much of a difference for tonight’s US men’s national team soccer match in St. Paul, Minnesota. It’s expected to be 3 degrees at kickoff with a wind chill of -13. They should reconsider scheduling the match based on guidelines from the worldwide football players union FIFPRO, but it would appear the match will go on as scheduled.

This might give the US some kind of advantage against Honduras, but I can’t imagine anybody on the American squad will be overly thrilled to be playing in this kind of cold weather.