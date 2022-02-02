Who is singing the National Anthem at Super Bowl 56?

We are just over a week out from Super Bowl LVI featuring the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, and the league has finalized its choice for the National Anthem singer. The game will kickoff at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET and will be preceded by singer Mickey Guyton singing the National Anthem. Also preceding kickoff will be Jhené Aiko, who is set to sing “America the Beautiful” to open the game.

Who is Mickey Guyton?

Mickey Guyton is a Grammy-nominated female country artist from the state of Texas. Though she has been an active singer since 2011, she released her debut studio album Remember Her Name in September of 2021. She’s up for three Grammy nominations in 2022, including Best Country Album (Remember Her Name), Best Country Song (“Remember Her Name”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Remember Her Name”). She became the first black woman to host the Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Keith Urban in 2021.

Guyton performed the National Anthem last year at a Memorial Day concert. Here’s a video of her performance to give you an idea of what to expect. The length of the national anthem can be a popular prop bet, so be sure to take notes. DraftKings Sportsbook does not have odds available just yet for the National Anthem, but betting lines are usually more along the lines of “will the anthem be shorter or longer than the first drive of the game” rather than exact times.