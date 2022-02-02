 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Errol Spence to fight Yordenis Ugás in April welterweight unification bout

The welterweight division could move a step closer to unification in April.

By David Fucillo
Danny Garcia and Errol Spence Jr. during their WBC &amp; IBF World Welterweight Championship fight at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 05, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The welterweight division could unify three of the four titles this year as IBF and WBC champ Errol Spence, Jr. will face WBA champ Yordenis Ugás in April. The fight is tentatively scheduled for AT&T Stadium, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Spence is a native of DeSoto, which is part of the broader county of Dallas. This will be Spence’s first fight December 2020. He’s had an extended layoff due to surgery on a detached retina last summer. He was training to fight Manny Pacquiao when he suffered the injury. Spence is 27-0 and has made five successful title defenses since first winning the IBF title in 2017 and subsequently adding the WBC title in 2019.

Ugás replaced him in the bout this past August and defeated Pacquiao via unanimous decision. It was Ugás’ first defense of the WBA title, which he won with a split decision victory over Abel Ramos. Ugás is 27-4 and has won four straight fights since losing a split decision title bout against Shawn Porter in 2019.

