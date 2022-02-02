 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pacers C Isaiah Jackson questionable to return to Wednesday’s game vs. Magic

The rookie suffered an ankle injury 20 seconds into the game.

Los Angeles Clippers v Indiana Pacers
Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers attempts a shot in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 31, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Indiana Pacers saw rookie center Isaiah Jackson go to the locker room 20 seconds into Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Jackson appeared to suffer a leg injury before exiting the contest. He is questionable to return to the game according to the team.

The Pacers are really thin in the frontcourt with Domantas Sabonis in health and safety protocols. Goga Bitadze and Myles Turner are sidelined as well, so Indiana might be looking at running Torrey Craig as a small-ball center for the night. Look for the Pacers to go small and shoot a lot of threes given this injury. That bodes well for players like Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday and Caris LeVert.

The Magic will likely take advantage of this by feeding Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner on the interior. Let’s see if the Pacers can successfully navigate Jackson’s absence. If he’s out for a extended period of time, Craig will continue to have value in fantasy and DFS lineups.

