Pacers C Isaiah Jackson questionable to return to Wednesday’s game vs. Magic

The Indiana Pacers saw rookie center Isaiah Jackson go to the locker room 20 seconds into Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. Jackson appeared to suffer a leg injury before exiting the contest. He is questionable to return to the game according to the team.

Oh no, Isaiah Jackson gets hurt on the first possession of the game. Subbed out with what looked like an ankle sprain with 11:38 left in the 1Q. Terry Taylor coming in.



Jackson went to the locker room. #Pacers — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 3, 2022

The Pacers are really thin in the frontcourt with Domantas Sabonis in health and safety protocols. Goga Bitadze and Myles Turner are sidelined as well, so Indiana might be looking at running Torrey Craig as a small-ball center for the night. Look for the Pacers to go small and shoot a lot of threes given this injury. That bodes well for players like Chris Duarte, Justin Holiday and Caris LeVert.

The Magic will likely take advantage of this by feeding Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner on the interior. Let’s see if the Pacers can successfully navigate Jackson’s absence. If he’s out for a extended period of time, Craig will continue to have value in fantasy and DFS lineups.