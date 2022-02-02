Andre Curbelo: Status of Illinois guard for game against Wisconsin on Wednesday

It looks like the Illinois Fighting Illini will be getting a key player back in their lineup Wednesday. Guard Andre Curbelo, who was sidelined due to health and safety protocols, is in uniform and warming up for Illinois. Curbelo was sidelined earlier this season with a concussion but looked good in his return and is a big part of Illinois’ Final Four aspirations. The team also got Kofi Cockburn back a few games ago, which bodes well down the stretch in the Big Ten.

With Curbelo seemingly back in action, look for Trent Frazier to take on a lesser role. The Illini will look to run things through Curbelo more often than not, so he’s going to get touches. If he ultimately doesn’t get the green light, it’ll be Cockburn and Frazier leading the way for Brad Underwood’s squad.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Illini are listed as a 7.5-point favorites, with the total set at 136.5.