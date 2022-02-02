 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Jim Harbaugh planning to return to Michigan despite interviewing for Vikings job

Harbaugh is heading back to Ann Arbor.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia v Michigan
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines reacts on the sidelines in the third quarter of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will not be able to hire Jim Harbaugh after all. According to Adam Schefter, Harbaugh has spurned the Vikings and the NFL. He plans to return as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines and will look to build on a College Football Playoff appearance from a season ago.

According to Schefter, the Vikings will now have to look for one of their secondary candidates as Harbaugh was considered the frontrunner. He was even reportedly hired according to reports but those were clearly not true. In light of Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, Harbaugh being hired as the Vikings completed interviews with other candidates would’ve been terrible optics. Combine that with the pressures of an NFL gig, the cushy life at Michigan in an era where college coaches are inking $100 million extension and limited competition on the field and Harbaugh decided he wasn’t ready to return to the pros.

