Report: Jim Harbaugh planning to return to Michigan despite interviewing for Vikings job

The Minnesota Vikings will not be able to hire Jim Harbaugh after all. According to Adam Schefter, Harbaugh has spurned the Vikings and the NFL. He plans to return as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines and will look to build on a College Football Playoff appearance from a season ago.

Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

According to Schefter, the Vikings will now have to look for one of their secondary candidates as Harbaugh was considered the frontrunner. He was even reportedly hired according to reports but those were clearly not true. In light of Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL, Harbaugh being hired as the Vikings completed interviews with other candidates would’ve been terrible optics. Combine that with the pressures of an NFL gig, the cushy life at Michigan in an era where college coaches are inking $100 million extension and limited competition on the field and Harbaugh decided he wasn’t ready to return to the pros.