 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Daytona 500 results: Who won the NASCAR race? Who wrecked?

The 2022 NASCAR season got underway on Sunday with the Daytona 500. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By DKNation Staff Updated
WWE superstar Sasha Banks waves the green flag during the Daytona 500 on February 14, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach. Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Lap 1 down: Brad Keselowski moved past Kyle Larson and claimed the first lap while Larson has slipped down to No. 10.

Newly minted NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson kicked off the festivities as the Grand Marshal of the Daytona 500.

The 2022 NASCAR regular season kicks off on Sunday, February 20 with the Super Bowl of stock car racing. The Daytona 500 gets the season underway on Sunday with the green flag dropping at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The race airs on FOX.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson claimed the pole position after putting up the fastest time in Wednesday qualifying. Alex Bowman was second fastest and joins him on the front row to open the race.

Larson and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook a few minutes before the green flag drops. Hamlin is starting in the 30th position. Joey Logano follows at +1000, then Chase Elliott (+1100), Ryan Blaney (+1200), and Brad Keselowski (+1400). Michael McDowell is the defending champ and installed at +2800 to win. He’s starting in the sixth position on Sunday.

2022 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Position Car No. Driver How Spot is Determined
Position Car No. Driver How Spot is Determined
1 5 Kyle Larson Fastest in qualifying
2 48 Alex Bowman Second fastest in qualifying
3 6 Brad Keselowski Duel No. 1 winner
4 17 Chris Buescher Duel No. 2 winner
5 2 Austin Cindric Duel No. 1 second place
6 34 Michael McDowell Duel No. 2 second place
7 12 Ryan Blaney Duel No. 1 third place
8 21 Harrison Burton Duel No. 2 third place
9 14 Chase Briscoe Duel No. 1 fourth place
10 18 Kyle Busch Duel No. 2 fourth place
11 9 Chase Elliott Duel No. 1 fifth place
12 20 Christopher Bell Duel No. 2 fifth place
13 43 Erik Jones Duel No. 1 sixth place
14 19 Martin Truex Jr. Duel No. 2 sixth place
15 8 Tyler Reddick Duel No. 1 eighth place
16 23 Bubba Wallace Duel No. 2 seventh place
17 45 Kurt Busch Duel No. 1 ninth place
18 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Duel No. 2 eighth place
19 1 Ross Chastain Duel No. 1 10th place
20 22 Joey Logano Duel No. 2 ninth place
21 99 Daniel Suarez Duel No. 1 11th place
22 4 Kevin Harvick Duel. No. 2 10th place
23 24 William Byron Duel No. 1 12th place
24 7 Corey LaJoie Duel No. 2 11th place
25 31 Justin Haley Duel No. 1 13th place
26 42 Ty Dillon Duel No. 2 12th place
27 77 Landon Cassill Duel No. 1 14th place
28 44 Greg Biffle* Duel No. 2 13th place
29 38 Todd Gilliland Duel No. 1 15th place
30 11 Denny Hamlin Duel No. 2 15th place
31 41 Cole Custer Duel No. 1 16th place
32 51 Cody Ware Duel No. 2 16th place
33 16 Daniel Hemric Duel No. 1 17th place
34 15 David Ragan Duel No. 2 17th place
35 50 Kaz Grala* Duel No. 1 18th place
36 3 Austin Dillon Duel No. 2 18th place
37 78 BJ McLeod Duel No. 1 20th place
38 10 Aric Almirola Duel No. 2 19th place
39 62 Noah Gragson* Fastest Open car in qualifying (not in via Duels)
40 27 Jacques Villeneuve* Second-fastest Open car in qualifying (not in via Duels)

More From DraftKings Nation