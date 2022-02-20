Daytona 500 results: Who won the NASCAR race? Who wrecked?

Lap 1 down: Brad Keselowski moved past Kyle Larson and claimed the first lap while Larson has slipped down to No. 10.

Newly minted NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson kicked off the festivities as the Grand Marshal of the Daytona 500.

The 2022 NASCAR regular season kicks off on Sunday, February 20 with the Super Bowl of stock car racing. The Daytona 500 gets the season underway on Sunday with the green flag dropping at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The race airs on FOX.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson claimed the pole position after putting up the fastest time in Wednesday qualifying. Alex Bowman was second fastest and joins him on the front row to open the race.

Larson and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook a few minutes before the green flag drops. Hamlin is starting in the 30th position. Joey Logano follows at +1000, then Chase Elliott (+1100), Ryan Blaney (+1200), and Brad Keselowski (+1400). Michael McDowell is the defending champ and installed at +2800 to win. He’s starting in the sixth position on Sunday.