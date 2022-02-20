Daytona 500 results: Who won the NASCAR race? Who wrecked?

Lap 1 down: Brad Keselowski moved past Kyle Larson and claimed the first lap while Larson has slipped down to No. 10.
Newly minted NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson kicked off the festivities as the Grand Marshal of the Daytona 500.
The 2022 NASCAR regular season kicks off on Sunday, February 20 with the Super Bowl of stock car racing. The Daytona 500 gets the season underway on Sunday with the green flag dropping at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The race airs on FOX.
We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.
Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson claimed the pole position after putting up the fastest time in Wednesday qualifying. Alex Bowman was second fastest and joins him on the front row to open the race.
Larson and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook a few minutes before the green flag drops. Hamlin is starting in the 30th position. Joey Logano follows at +1000, then Chase Elliott (+1100), Ryan Blaney (+1200), and Brad Keselowski (+1400). Michael McDowell is the defending champ and installed at +2800 to win. He’s starting in the sixth position on Sunday.
2022 Daytona 500 starting lineup
|Position
|Car No.
|Driver
|How Spot is Determined
|Position
|Car No.
|Driver
|How Spot is Determined
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Fastest in qualifying
|2
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Second fastest in qualifying
|3
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Duel No. 1 winner
|4
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Duel No. 2 winner
|5
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Duel No. 1 second place
|6
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Duel No. 2 second place
|7
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Duel No. 1 third place
|8
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Duel No. 2 third place
|9
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Duel No. 1 fourth place
|10
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Duel No. 2 fourth place
|11
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Duel No. 1 fifth place
|12
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Duel No. 2 fifth place
|13
|43
|Erik Jones
|Duel No. 1 sixth place
|14
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Duel No. 2 sixth place
|15
|8
|Tyler Reddick
|Duel No. 1 eighth place
|16
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|Duel No. 2 seventh place
|17
|45
|Kurt Busch
|Duel No. 1 ninth place
|18
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Duel No. 2 eighth place
|19
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Duel No. 1 10th place
|20
|22
|Joey Logano
|Duel No. 2 ninth place
|21
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Duel No. 1 11th place
|22
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Duel. No. 2 10th place
|23
|24
|William Byron
|Duel No. 1 12th place
|24
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Duel No. 2 11th place
|25
|31
|Justin Haley
|Duel No. 1 13th place
|26
|42
|Ty Dillon
|Duel No. 2 12th place
|27
|77
|Landon Cassill
|Duel No. 1 14th place
|28
|44
|Greg Biffle*
|Duel No. 2 13th place
|29
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Duel No. 1 15th place
|30
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Duel No. 2 15th place
|31
|41
|Cole Custer
|Duel No. 1 16th place
|32
|51
|Cody Ware
|Duel No. 2 16th place
|33
|16
|Daniel Hemric
|Duel No. 1 17th place
|34
|15
|David Ragan
|Duel No. 2 17th place
|35
|50
|Kaz Grala*
|Duel No. 1 18th place
|36
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Duel No. 2 18th place
|37
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Duel No. 1 20th place
|38
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Duel No. 2 19th place
|39
|62
|Noah Gragson*
|Fastest Open car in qualifying (not in via Duels)
|40
|27
|Jacques Villeneuve*
|Second-fastest Open car in qualifying (not in via Duels)