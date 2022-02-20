How to watch 2022 NBA All-Star Game via live online stream

TNT and TBS will have coverage of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game from Cleveland, Ohio, with one of the broadcasts carrying the traditional telecast while the other will likely feature alternate angles and commentary from players and coaches.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Team LeBron looks loaded on paper, with four former league MVPs in the starting lineup. The reserves are also loaded with Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell and Chris Paul. The King’s team is favored per DraftKings Sportsbook, and James has not lost an All-Star Game under this new format so far.

Team Durant won’t have its namesake as Kevin Durant is out with an injury. There’s some good talent in the starting lineup with Ja Morant, Joel Embiid and Trae Young but the reserves don’t have much outside of Devin Booker and LaMelo Ball. We’ll see how this group holds up against a superior team on paper.