What channel is the 2022 NBA All-Star Game and what time does it start

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the fourth All-Star game in a row which will be held in an Eastern conference city, with Atlanta, Chicago and Charlotte hosting the previous three games. The game will be airing on TNT in the traditional format, while TBS will have an alternate telecast featuring coaches and players.

Team LeBron is the favorite with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic creating a formidable group. DeMar DeRozan rounds out a brilliant starting five, and Luka Doncic is probably the top reserve. We’ll see how the chemistry is with this group as James goes for a fifth straight All-Star Game win as a captain.

Team Durant won’t have the Nets star due to a knee injury, and that’ll hurt it. Ja Morant, Trae Young and Joel Embiid are going to be forces but Andrew Wiggins might be a weak spot in this game. We’ll see if Devin Booker and LaMelo Ball can create some magic off the bench for Team Durant.

2022 NBA All-Star Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, February 20

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT, TBS (alternate telecast)

Live stream: Watch TNT, fuboTV, Sling TV