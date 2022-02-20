How much will the winner of the Genesis Invitational win in 2022

The Riviera Country Club plays host once again to the Genesis Invitational, and with 18 holes to play Joaquin Niemann is three shots clear of the field on his way to the biggest prize on the PGA Tour so far this year.

The Genesis Invitational puts up $12 million for its prize pool, which is the biggest cash prize available on the California swing of the PGA Tour. The winner still takes home the standard 18% for a victory, but even the worst player to survive to Saturday will head home with about $25,000 for their efforts.

And the cash is just one part of the equation, as the Genesis Invitational winner also gets a full PGA Tour exemption until the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs, plus spots in the 2022 Masters, 2022 PGA Championship, and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this piece from The Golf News Net:

Genesis Invitational Position and Prize Money

1st: $2,160,000

2nd: $1,308,000

3rd: $828,000

4th: $588,000

5th: $492,000

6th: $435,000

7th: $405,000

8th: $375,000

9th: $351,000

10th: $327,000

11th: $303,000

12th: $279,000

13th: $255,000

14th: $231,000

15th: $219,000

16th: $207,000

17th: $195,000

18th: $183,000

19th: $171,000

20th: $159,000

21st: $147,000

22nd: $135,000

23rd: $125,400

24th: $115,800

25th: $106,200

26th: $96,600

27th: $93,000

28th: $89,400

29th: $85,800

30th: $82,200

31st: $78,600

32rd: $75,000

33rd: $71,400

34th: $68,400

35th: $65,400

36th: $62,400

37th: $59,400

38th: $57,000

39th: $54,600

40th: $52,200

41st: $49,800

42nd: $47,400

43rd: $45,000

44th: $42,600

45th: $40,200

46th: $37,800

47th: $35,400

48th: $33,480

49th: $31,800

50th: $30,840

51st: $30,120

52nd: $29,400

53rd: $28,920

54th: $28,440

55th: $28,200

56th: $27,960

57th: $27,720

58th: $27,480

59th: $27,240

60th: $27,000

61st: $26,760

62nd: $26,520

63rd: $26,280

64th: $26,040

65th: $25,800