How much will the winner of the Genesis Invitational win in 2022

The Riviera Country Club plays host once again to the Genesis Invitational, and with 18 holes to play Joaquin Niemann is three shots clear of the field on his way to the biggest prize on the PGA Tour so far this year.
The Genesis Invitational puts up $12 million for its prize pool, which is the biggest cash prize available on the California swing of the PGA Tour. The winner still takes home the standard 18% for a victory, but even the worst player to survive to Saturday will head home with about $25,000 for their efforts.
And the cash is just one part of the equation, as the Genesis Invitational winner also gets a full PGA Tour exemption until the 2024 FedEx Cup Playoffs, plus spots in the 2022 Masters, 2022 PGA Championship, and the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this piece from The Golf News Net:
Genesis Invitational Position and Prize Money
1st: $2,160,000
2nd: $1,308,000
3rd: $828,000
4th: $588,000
5th: $492,000
6th: $435,000
7th: $405,000
8th: $375,000
9th: $351,000
10th: $327,000
11th: $303,000
12th: $279,000
13th: $255,000
14th: $231,000
15th: $219,000
16th: $207,000
17th: $195,000
18th: $183,000
19th: $171,000
20th: $159,000
21st: $147,000
22nd: $135,000
23rd: $125,400
24th: $115,800
25th: $106,200
26th: $96,600
27th: $93,000
28th: $89,400
29th: $85,800
30th: $82,200
31st: $78,600
32rd: $75,000
33rd: $71,400
34th: $68,400
35th: $65,400
36th: $62,400
37th: $59,400
38th: $57,000
39th: $54,600
40th: $52,200
41st: $49,800
42nd: $47,400
43rd: $45,000
44th: $42,600
45th: $40,200
46th: $37,800
47th: $35,400
48th: $33,480
49th: $31,800
50th: $30,840
51st: $30,120
52nd: $29,400
53rd: $28,920
54th: $28,440
55th: $28,200
56th: $27,960
57th: $27,720
58th: $27,480
59th: $27,240
60th: $27,000
61st: $26,760
62nd: $26,520
63rd: $26,280
64th: $26,040
65th: $25,800