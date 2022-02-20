LeBron James odds to win All-Star Game MVP

Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward LeBron James will be making his 18th appearance in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. The 37-year-old James has not slowed down this season, averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. Below we’ll take a look at his MVP odds for the All-Star Game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James All-Star Game MVP odds: +650

The future first ballot Hall of Famer has three All-Star Game MVP on his resume, with his last one coming in 2018. James had 29 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. He was tied with Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for the best odds to win the award but The Greek Freak is now the favorite. With this game being in Cleveland, it would not be a surprise to see him put on a show in front of the hometown crowd.

