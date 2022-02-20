 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giannis Antetokounmpo odds to win All-Star Game MVP

We go over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s odds to win All-Star Game MVP in Cleveland on Sunday.

By Jovan C. Alford
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be looking to win a second consecutive MVP at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night. Antetokounmpo is quietly having a good 2021-22 season and in the discussion to potentially win his third MVP for the regular season. The six-time All-Star is averaging 29.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 9.4 rebounds per game. Below we’ll take a look at his MVP odds for the All-Star Game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo All-Star Game MVP odds: +400

Antetokounmpo won the All-Star Game MVP last year with an impressive stat line of 35 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 19 minutes. The 27-year-old forward could easily do this again on Sunday night. At +400 odds, Antetokounmpo is the favorite to repeat as the All-Star Game MVP.

