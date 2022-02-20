Giannis Antetokounmpo odds to win All-Star Game MVP

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be looking to win a second consecutive MVP at the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night. Antetokounmpo is quietly having a good 2021-22 season and in the discussion to potentially win his third MVP for the regular season. The six-time All-Star is averaging 29.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 9.4 rebounds per game. Below we’ll take a look at his MVP odds for the All-Star Game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo All-Star Game MVP odds: +400

Antetokounmpo won the All-Star Game MVP last year with an impressive stat line of 35 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 19 minutes. The 27-year-old forward could easily do this again on Sunday night. At +400 odds, Antetokounmpo is the favorite to repeat as the All-Star Game MVP.

