Joel Embiid odds to win All-Star Game MVP

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been playing outstanding hoops this season and will try to add an All-Star Game MVP to his resume Sunday night. This season, Embiid has been one of the best big men in the Association, averaging 29.3 points (career-high), 11.1 rebounds per game and 4.5 assists per game. Below we’ll take a look at his MVP odds for the All-Star Game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid All-Star Game MVP odds: +700

The five-time All-Star is third in the odds table to All-Star Game MVP, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Embiid will likely play between 20-25 minutes in the game since he’s a starter. He’ll have to go up against the likes of Nikola Jokic, who is on Team LeBron, which is going to be a fun matchup. Embiid will put on a show and look to show everybody in the league that he means business for the ASG MVP and regular season MVP.

