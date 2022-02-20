Nikola Jokic odds to win All-Star Game MVP

Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic will be making his fourth appearance in the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night. Last season’s MVP has picked up where he left off this year and is a walking triple-double on the nightly basis. The 26-year-old is averaging 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. Below we’ll take a look at his MVP odds for the All-Star Game, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic All-Star Game MVP odds: +1500

The All-Star center has seen his odds to win the MVP for Sunday night’s All-Star Game fall a bit since the lines opened. Jokic and Joel Embiid will be looking to be the first centers to win the MVP since Shaquille O’Neal did it in the 2009 NBA All-Star Game. O’Neal, along with late Kobe Bryant were named co-MVPs. O’Neal had 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists in 10 minutes. If that’s the baseline, then Jokic should easily be able to surpass this, with his ability to be a playmaker on the floor.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.