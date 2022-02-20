Stephen Curry odds to win All-Star Game MVP

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will be a starter at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Sunday, participating on Team LeBron. He’ll be one of four former MVPs in the starting lineup there, joining LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. Can Curry separate himself from this distinguished group to bag All-Star Game MVP honors?

Stephen Curry All-Star Game MVP odds: +900

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Curry is in the third tier of All-Star Game MVP odds. He’s behind James, Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Ja Morant. Given the lack of defense in this event, it’s possible Curry starts getting hot from behind the arc and nobody bothers to cover him. However, the guard has been in a shooting slump for a while by his standards and it might be tough for him to overcome what will essentially start to become a glorified layup line.

