Luka Doncic odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Dallas Mavericks have managed to put themselves in playoff position despite plenty of injuries, and that largely due to the play of Luka Doncic. The guard has been doing everything for the Mavericks and he will be joining Team LeBron at the 2022 All-Star Game as a reserve. Can he make a big impression on a roster filled with former league MVPs?

Luka Doncic All-Star Game MVP odds: +1100

Doncic has fallen off the pace for the league MVP award, which he was favored to win at the beginning of the season per DraftKings Sportsbook. In the last seven games, he’s averaging 35.7 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from deep. Doncic is also averaging 11.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game in that stretch. He’s going to do a lot in this game as well and could be a value pick at +1100 given the unpredictability of who can get hot in this game.

