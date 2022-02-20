 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Andrew Wiggins odds to win All-Star Game MVP

We go over Andrew Wiggins’ odds to win All-Star Game MVP in Cleveland on Sunday.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers
Andrew Wiggins of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on February 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have been able to get the best out of Andrew Wiggins, who was voted as an All-Star starter this year. He’ll be on Team Durant for the 2022 All-Star Game and while many are questioning his selection as a starter, it’s hard to deny his improvements this season in the Bay Area.

Andrew Wiggins All-Star Game MVP odds: +6000

Whether or not he admits it, Wiggins will have heard the discourse surrounding his selection. That could push him to want to prove a point. However, there simply won’t be enough opportunities to go around given the other talent on the court and Wiggins hasn’t shown the ability to truly go on a scoring streak like some other players. He’s a long-shot at +6000 and it’s best to stay away from him when it comes to this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

View all 92 stories

More From DraftKings Nation