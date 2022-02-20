Andrew Wiggins odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Golden State Warriors have been able to get the best out of Andrew Wiggins, who was voted as an All-Star starter this year. He’ll be on Team Durant for the 2022 All-Star Game and while many are questioning his selection as a starter, it’s hard to deny his improvements this season in the Bay Area.

Andrew Wiggins All-Star Game MVP odds: +6000

Whether or not he admits it, Wiggins will have heard the discourse surrounding his selection. That could push him to want to prove a point. However, there simply won’t be enough opportunities to go around given the other talent on the court and Wiggins hasn’t shown the ability to truly go on a scoring streak like some other players. He’s a long-shot at +6000 and it’s best to stay away from him when it comes to this prop.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.