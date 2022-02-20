Trae Young odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Atlanta Hawks will be hoping to get out of the play-in spot they currently find themselves in once the season resumes, and point guard Trae Young will be a huge part of that. Young has morphed into a star during his time with the Hawks and is back in the All-Star Game for 2022. He’ll be on Team Durant.

Trae Young All-Star Game MVP odds: +1600

We know Young can get hot from distance, and his passing will be appreciated by the scorers on Team Durant. He’ll have the numbers to be in the MVP conversation for the game but it’s more than likely his side comes out on the wrong end of this one. That’ll be the biggest hinderance for Young being higher on the odds list. He’s still a nice value play at +1600.

