DeMar DeRozan odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Chicago Bulls will send two players to All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. DeMar DeRozan is one of them along with Zach LaVine. DeRozan has been competing for another MVP during the regular season. He enters the All-Star break on a tear, having scored at least 31 points in eight straight games. Is he worth a look to take home ASG MVP? Let’s check out the odds below.

DeMar DeRozan All-Star Game MVP odds: +1200

At 12/1, DeRozan feels like a great sprinkle bet to win ASG MVP. He’s the hottest scorer entering this weekend and his game works well for this format. DeRozan has had a chip on his shoulder all season and may enter this game with something to prove. DeRozan is also on Team LeBron, which should roll in this game. It’s not even worth betting on anyone on Team Durant if they’re going to give MVP to someone on the winning team.

