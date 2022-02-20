Ja Morant odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the surprise teams out West as we hit the All-Star break. The biggest reason for that is Ja Morant. A darkhorse to win regular-season MVP, Morant returned from injury before the break to drop 44 points on the Trail Blazers. He’s been one of the most electric players all season long. Is he a good bet for ASG MVP? Let’s take a look at the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ja Morant All-Star Game MVP odds: +700

Morant is among the top 6 odds to win ASG MVP. He’s a great bet at 7/1 in this format. Morant has been a walking highlight reel all season long. His scoring is up and playmaking ability is unquestioned. In a League riddled with superstars, it’s tough to sift through the options for ASG MVP. The only thing that could get in Morant’s way in this format is the fact Team Durant is lacking in talent compared to Team LeBron, which is pretty stacked. If Morant goes bonkers in a loss, he could still take home the award. Generally, we see someone from the winning team, but it’s also a stats race at the end of the day.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.