Jayson Tatum odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Boston Celtics started the season off rocky but have since rebounded to get back into the East playoff race. The Celtics have Jayson Tatum to thank for that. Boston enters the All-Star Break having won nine of the past 10 games. Tatum has had a few big performances during that stretch, including 38 points in a win over the Hawks. Let’s take a look at Tatum’s odds to win All-Star Game MVP on Sunday.

Jayson Tatum All-Star Game MVP odds: +2000

Tatum’s odds are somewhat high to win ASG MVP. That’s most likely because of the fact he replaced Kevin Durant as a starter. The fact Tatum is on Team Durant doesn’t exactly bode well for his odds to win ASG MVP. Tatum isn’t really a great pick to win in this format. He’s a great talent but doesn’t have too much flash to his game, plus he’s a bit streaky scoring the rock.

