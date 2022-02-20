2022 NBA All-Star Game live blog: Updates for Team LeBron vs. Team Durant

We’ve finally reached the 2022 All-Star Game, which will cap off All-Star Weekend in Cleveland. Team LeBron will face off against Team Durant, with tipoff set for 8:00 p.m. ET. LeBron James will be taking part in the event and will look to put on a show for his hometown crowd, while Kevin Durant will be sitting out due to an injury. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Team LeBron is a 6-point favorite with the total set at 324.

2022 NBA All-Star Game live updates

Loud ovation in Cleveland for Lakers’ LeBron James during NBA All-Star Game introductions pic.twitter.com/gBmfwv1DSZ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 21, 2022

There’s a huge ovation, as expected for James during the introductions from the Cleveland fans. James spent the majority of his career with the Cavaliers and even though he did leave twice, he did deliver the 2016 title to the franchise in the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. Cleveland fans will always have that appreciation for James, and there’s enough smoke around a potential third return to keep the cheers coming for the King.

Here’s a final odds check before the game starts. Team LeBron is still a 6-point favorite against the spread, with the total still set at 324. The under on the total is still plus money, for those looking to fade the points. Team LeBron is -225 on the moneyline, while Team Durant is +185.

Suns PG Chris Paul has been diagnosed with a fractured thumb and he will re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. It’s a tough blow for Phoenix, who leads the Western conference. Look for Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Aaron Holiday and Cameron Payne to take over in Paul’s absence. As far as the All-Star Game goes, Paul is going to attempt to play a few minutes but won’t be in the running for MVP anymore.

Stephen Curry, who is a starter for Team LeBron, is practicing logo shots. It’s going well and it seems likely he’ll toss up a few attempts from there. Curry is +1000 to win MVP per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell, who was listed at +3500 to win MVP, will not be playing in the All-Star Game due to a non-COVID illness. We’ll see if that has any impact on the lines, but that’s going to shorten the rotation a bit for Team LeBron. Mitchell was one of the stars off the bench who had the capability to get hot from distance.

My initial pick is Team LeBron -6 and over 324. It’s hard to see Team Durant beating Team LeBron on paper, although we know there won’t be much defense played. It’ll come down to who can make the most shots, and Team LeBron has better shooters overall at the moment. The total set this year is actually over last year’s All-Star Game total, and the under is a plus-money play. However, it’s hard to back the under in a game where there will be little resistance from the opposition. The over is the play.