2022 NBA All-Star Game MVP tracker: Who will win award in Cleveland?

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game is Sunday night in Cleveland. Perhaps the most underrated market to bet on all year (in all sports) is NBA ASG MVP. We’ve got Team LeBron vs. Team Durant II in what should be another lopsided win for King James’ squad.

LeBron’s side is stacked with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not to mention DeMar DeRozan, Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler. Team KD will feature, well, no Kevin Durant. They will have Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, LaMelo Ball and Devin Booker.

Below we’re going to be tracking player performances from the All-Star Game as superstars try and capture the Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player award.

2022 NBA All-Star Game MVP odds, live updates

Pre-game update — We’ve got a few developments. Donovan Mitchell (illness) was ruled out prior to game time for Team LeBron. Chris Paul is also not expected to play much tonight and will miss 6-8 weeks due to a fracture in his thumb. So that’s Team LeBron down two bodies. It helps Butler’s chances of playing more and having an outside shot at ASG MVP. Garland is also in that group. We could just see LeBron’s starters play a ton as well. That would mean more Giannis, Steph, DeRozan and Jokic.

Before the game gets going, let’s look at the ever-changing market on DraftKings Sportsbook for ASG MVP. Here’s the full list of odds. I’ll go over some of the plays I’ve got for the game.

These odds are as of this afternoon and we’ll see what the movement looks like before the game starts. Morant has been the most bet on player to win ASG MVP and as a result, his odds have jumped up as high as +500. Those have gone back down as you can see.

History is against Giannis repeating as ASG MVP. If anyone can shake the trend, it’s probably him. LeBron has a ton of narrative on his side with the game being in Cleveland. He can also tie Kobe and Bob Pettit for most ASG MVPs at four for his career.

Here are my plays for tonight (odds when bet was placed, not current):

LeBron +600

Curry +900

Doncic +1100

Booker +2500

LaMelo +4000

I talked myself into the LeBron narrative against my better judgement. James and the Lakers are struggling. This is a much needed break for him and his team is stacked. There’s definitely a clear path to a triple-double and it’s LeBron, so he’ll always have the edge when it comes to voting.

Curry and Doncic feel undervalued in this format. Doncic has been quiet through two All-Star Games. Maybe he just doesn’t care as much or maybe this is the year he breaks out. Curry had 28 points in 22 minutes in 2021 and probably would have won ASG MVP had it not been for Giannis scoring 35. All Steph would have to do to win is outscore everyone, which doesn’t seem that crazy.

My two long shot bets are Book and Melo. The Suns went into the ASB scorching hot and Booker can fill it up. We know how much Booker looked up to Kobe Bryant and I’m sure the Suns guard would love to honor his hero by winning ASG MVP. Just knowing Booker is the type of player who will “go for it” in his game is encouraging at 25/1.

As for Melo, he’s just super flashy. He’s also the type who will go into tonight wanting to put on a show and let everyone know he always belonged in this game. That semi-chip on the shoulder mentality coupled with Melo’s offensive game in a non-defense exhibition forced me to sprinkle a bit at long odds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo +450

LeBron James +450

Ja Morant +500

Joel Embiid +700

Stephen Curry +1000

Luka Doncic +1100

DeMar DeRozan +1200

Trae Young +1800

Jayson Tatum +2200

Devin Booker +2500

Nikola Jokic +2500

Donovan Mitchell +4000

Chris Paul +4000

LaMelo Ball +4500

Jimmy Butler +5000

Karl-Anthony Towns +5000

Darius Garland +6000

Zach LaVine +6000

Andrew Wiggins +8000

Fred VanVleet +9000

Khris Middleton +9000

Dejounte Murray +10000

Rudy Gobert +12000

Jarrett Allen +12000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.