Who won the Daytona 500 last year?

The green flag will officially drop on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday with the 64th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. The world-renowned race in Daytona Beach, FL, will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will broadcasted on Fox.

Looking to go back-to-back is Michael McDowell, who won the 2021 Daytona 500 one year ago. McDowell won the race in dramatic fashion, slipping into first place after leaders Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski crashed during the lap.

The victory was a long time coming for the Glendale, AZ, native, who had become a proverbial journeyman on the cup series. His win at Daytona came during his 358th start, the second longest streak of races before a first victory in NASCAR history. He also became the first Front Row Motorsports driver the capture the checkered flag at Daytona.

McDowell will start Sunday’s race in the sixth position. enters this year’s race with +2800 odds to go back-to-back, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The last time there was a repeat winner was 2020 when Denny Hamlin won the race for a second straight year. The last time prior to that was when Sterling Marlin won two straight in 1994 and 1995.