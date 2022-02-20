How to watch the 2022 Daytona 500 via live stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series will head down to Daytona Beach, Florida for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 20th. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on FOX.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX.com/live or through the Bally Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Last year, we saw Michael McDowell win the Great American Race, leading for only one lap. McDowell ended Denny Hamlin’s chances to go for a three-peat at the Daytona 500, which is something we haven’t seen in NASCAR history. McDowell finished in 22nd in qualifying for this year’s race, while Joey Logano, who won the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum back on February 6th, finished 12th in qualifying. Kyle Larson will be the pole leader for Sunday’s race at Daytona.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Larson and Hamlin have the best odds to win at +900, along with the best odds to finish top 3 (+220). The next three drivers, who oddsmakers believe have a good chance of winning are Ryan Blaney (+1000), Chase Elliott (+1100), and Joey Logano (+1200).