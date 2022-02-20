Team LeBron defeats Team Durant in 2022 All-Star Game 163-160

Team LeBron was trailing for much of the 2022 All-Star Game but eventually found a way to get the job done in a 163-160 win over Team Durant. Stephen Curry put on a show with 50 points and an All-Star Game record 16 made 3-pointers, but LeBron James got his Hollywood ending.

James finished with 24 points, while Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 for Team LeBron. As far as Team Durant’s performance goes, Joel Embiid led the way with 36 points. Devin Booker had 20 points off the bench, while LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray also contributed with 35 combined points. Curry would end up winning the ASG MVP award, which he was placed at +1000 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

As far as bettors were concerned, this was a tough break with the target score rule. The under hit on the total, which was set at 324 per DraftKings Sportsbook. Team Durant covered the spread, which was 6 per DraftKings Sportsbook. It looked like the over would be in play the whole way but the target score really messed with that line in the end.