Best bets, long shot to win 2022 NBA All-Star Game MVP

The NBA-All Star Game will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio to wrap up the weekend’s festivities. In game featuring this many stars, it’s hard to say who will emerge as the All-Star Game MVP. Here’s a look at the players with the top odds to win the award per DraftKings Sportsbook, along with darkhorse plays and the full list of odds.
NBA All-Star Game MVP odds
Favorite pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo (+450)
The Greek Freak didn’t quite get his team over the line in the Skills Challenge, but he’ll be given much more space to shine in this contest. Antetokounmpo is able to power his way past opponents when they’re playing defense, so what’s he going to do with no resistance? The reigning Finals MVP will be looking to make a statement ahead of the final stretch of the season and he’s the odds-on favorite after winning this honor last year.
Sleeper pick: Nikola Jokic (+2500)
Jokic has seen his odds tumble since they opened, which some fans and bettors might take as a sign of continued disrespect towards the Nuggets big man. He’s likely going to be on the winning team in Team LeBron, and that automatically gives him a leg up on the field. Jokic is also going to start, and will be an all-around threat statistically. He’s a tremendous value play at +2500.
All-Star Game MVP Full Odds
Giannis Antetokounmpo: +450
Ja Morant: +550
LeBron James: +600
Joel Embiid: +700
Stephen Curry: +1000
Luka Doncic: +1100
DeMar DeRozan: +1200
Trae Young: +1800
Jayson Tatum: +2200
Nikola Jokic: +2500
Devin Booker: +2500
Donovan Mitchell: +4000
Chris Paul: +4000
LaMelo Ball: +4500
Karl-Anthony Towns: +5000
Jimmy Butler: +5000
Darius Garland: +6000
Zach LaVine: +6000
Andrew Wiggins: +8000
Khris Middleton: +9000
Fred VanVleet: +9000
Dejounte Murray: +10000
Rudy Gobert: +12000
Jarrett Allen: +12000
