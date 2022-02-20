Best bets, long shot to win 2022 NBA All-Star Game MVP

The NBA-All Star Game will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio to wrap up the weekend’s festivities. In game featuring this many stars, it’s hard to say who will emerge as the All-Star Game MVP. Here’s a look at the players with the top odds to win the award per DraftKings Sportsbook, along with darkhorse plays and the full list of odds.

NBA All-Star Game MVP odds

Favorite pick: Giannis Antetokounmpo (+450)

The Greek Freak didn’t quite get his team over the line in the Skills Challenge, but he’ll be given much more space to shine in this contest. Antetokounmpo is able to power his way past opponents when they’re playing defense, so what’s he going to do with no resistance? The reigning Finals MVP will be looking to make a statement ahead of the final stretch of the season and he’s the odds-on favorite after winning this honor last year.

Sleeper pick: Nikola Jokic (+2500)

Jokic has seen his odds tumble since they opened, which some fans and bettors might take as a sign of continued disrespect towards the Nuggets big man. He’s likely going to be on the winning team in Team LeBron, and that automatically gives him a leg up on the field. Jokic is also going to start, and will be an all-around threat statistically. He’s a tremendous value play at +2500.

All-Star Game MVP Full Odds

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +450

Ja Morant: +550

LeBron James: +600

Joel Embiid: +700

Stephen Curry: +1000

Luka Doncic: +1100

DeMar DeRozan: +1200

Trae Young: +1800

Jayson Tatum: +2200

Nikola Jokic: +2500

Devin Booker: +2500

Donovan Mitchell: +4000

Chris Paul: +4000

LaMelo Ball: +4500

Karl-Anthony Towns: +5000

Jimmy Butler: +5000

Darius Garland: +6000

Zach LaVine: +6000

Andrew Wiggins: +8000

Khris Middleton: +9000

Fred VanVleet: +9000

Dejounte Murray: +10000

Rudy Gobert: +12000

Jarrett Allen: +12000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.