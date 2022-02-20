No. 8 Providence vs. Butler: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 8 Providence Friars were tabbed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee as one of the Top 16 seeds in the first bracket reveal on Saturday. They’ll look to continue to build on their resume this afternoon when hitting the road to meet the Butler Bulldogs.

Providence (21-3, 11-2 Big East) is looking to bounce back after falling 89-84 to Villanova in a Top 10 cash on Tuesday. The Friars held their own offensively in a competitive contest but Collin Gillespie and the Wildcats had just a little bit more in the tank. Nate Watson led with 20 points and six rebounds.

Butler (13-14, 6-10 Big East) got lit up in Queens, NY, on Friday, getting overpowered by St. John’s in a 91-57 loss. The game was tight early in the contest until the Red Storm poured on 32 points in the last 10 minutes of the period. The Bulldogs simply could not muster up he juice to get back into the ballgame. Jayden Taylor was the only Butler player to score in double digits with 19 points.

How to watch Providence vs. Butler

When: Sunday, February 20, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Providence -3.5

Total: 128

The Pick

Providence -3.5

Providence has become extremely comfortable playing in tight matchups with four of its last five victories coming within four points. The Friars defeated the Bulldogs by seven roughly one month ago and coming off the Villanova loss, they’ll be amped up to get a comfortable road victory. Lay it with Providence.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.