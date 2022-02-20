Rutgers vs. No. 5 Purdue: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The fifth-ranked Purdue Boilermakers will go for their third consecutive win on Sunday as they host a red hot Rutgers Scarlet Knights team.

Purdue (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) is coming off a 70-64 road victory over the Northwestern Wildcats, and they still rate as the top-rated team in terms of adjusted offensive efficiency. The issue for the Boilermakers is on the defensive end where they rate just inside the top 100. Jaden Ivey is the team’s top scorer with 17 points per game.

Rutgers (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten) has run through an incredibly difficult four-game stretch against the Michigan State Spartans, Ohio State Buckeyes, Wisconsin Badgers and Illinois Fighting Illini and won all of them. The Scarlet Knights have some bad losses on their resume, but another win over a ranked opponent would be incredible. However, Rutgers could be without leading scorer Ron Harper Jr., who could be without a hand injury.

How to watch Rutgers vs. Purdue

When: Sunday, February 20, 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -12

Total: 139

The Pick

Under 139

It’s tough to go either way on the point spread without fully knowing how healthy Harper will be, so we’ll stick with the under. Rutgers does not rate well in KenPom offensively, and they are barely inside the top 300 in possessions per game. Purdue does not play at a very fast pace either, so there’s a good chance this under cashes.

