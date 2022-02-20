Washington State vs. No. 17 USC: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 17th-ranked USC Trojans will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the Washington State Cougars on Sunday night.

Isaiah Mobley returned to the floor for USC (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) on Thursday night when the Trojans knocked off the Washington Huskies by 10 points. Mobley is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder and had missed the previous two games before Washington.

Washington State (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) lost four games in a row including a 20-point road loss to the UCLA Bruins on Thursday night. The Cougars are led by Michael Flowers, who is averaging 13.4 points per game.

How to watch Washington State vs. USC

When: Sunday, February 20, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: USC -6

Total: 134.5

The Pick

Under 134.5

Washington State rates outside the top 100 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, but they’re in the top 25 on the defensive end. Both teams also rank outside the top 225 in possessions per game, so possessions should be limited, making the under the best bet to make on Sunday night.

