No. 14 Houston vs. Wichita State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 14 Houston Cougars snapped a two-game losing skid their last time out, and they will head on the road for a matchup with the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday afternoon.

Houston (21-4, 10-2 AAC) is still at the top of the conference standings, and they’re coming off a 70-52 home victory over the UCF Knights after losing to the SMU Mustangs and Memphis Tigers in consecutive games. The Cougars are rated inside the top 10 in the latest KenPom ratings, and their leading healthy scorer is Kyler Edwards, who’s putting up 13.7 points per game.

Wichita State (13-10, 4-7 AAC) lost two of their last three games including a 85-76 road loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday night. The Shockers have really struggled offensively as they rate outside the top 150 in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, and their top scorer is Tyson Etienne, who’s averaging 15.1 points per game.

How to watch Houston vs. Wichita State

When: Sunday, February 20, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, KS

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -7.5

Total: 132.5

The Pick

Under 132.5

For as much as Wichita State struggles offensively, the Shockers rate well on the defensive end of the floor. When you combine that with Houston ranking No. 284 in possessions per game, there’s a lot to like about the under in this spot.

