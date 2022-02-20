Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The 15th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers will return home for a matchup with the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday afternoon.

Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) won three of their last four games including Tuesday night’s 74-69 road victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. The Badgers still do not rate well by the metrics like KenPom, but they continue to beat good teams. Johnny Davis is one of the top players in the country, averaging 20.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.

After a rocky start to the season, Michigan (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) also won three of their last four matchups. The Wolverines went on the road and knocked off the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night, and their biggest strength comes on the offensive end. Michigan could be without reserve forward Terrance Williams, who missed Thursday’s game against Iowa with an ankle injury.

How to watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin

When: Sunday, February 20, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

TV: CBS

Where to live stream online: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Wisconsin -2.5

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Wisconsin -2.5

The Badgers will return home and has a two-day rest advantage over Michigan, which will play their second consecutive road matchup. This is a solid betting spot for Wisconsin, and their biggest advantage comes on the defensive end of the floor.

