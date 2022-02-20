No. 13 UCLA vs. Arizona State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 13 UCLA Bruins came out on the losing end of a three-overtime marathon against the Arizona State Sun Devils a few weeks back. They’ll look to avenge that loss tonight when welcoming ASU to Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (19-5, 11-4 Pac-12) absolutely demolished Washington on Saturday, taming the Huskies for a 76-50 home victory. The Bruins were without both Johnny Juzang and Cody Riley but got heavy production from Jaylen Clark and David Singleton, who combined for 47 points in the win. Both Juzang and Riley are questionable for tonight’s matchup.

Arizona State (10-15, 6-9 Pac-12) has rattled off three straight victories, last torching last place Oregon State for a 73-53 victory on Saturday. The Sun Devils never trailed in this contest, forcing 19 turnovers in the process.

How to watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

When: Monday, February 21, 9:00 p.m. ET

Where: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Where to live stream online: FS1, FOX Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UCLA -15.5

Total: 133.5

The Pick

UCLA -15.5

Even with the status of Juzang and Riley up in the air, UCLA outflanks Arizona State in nearly every statistical category. It’d be wise to lay it with the Bruins at home here.

