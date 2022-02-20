Ron Harper Jr.: Status of Rutgers forward for game against Purdue on Sunday

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will hit the road to face the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday and forward Ron Harper Jr. is listed as questionable for the matchup with a hand injury. He suffered the injury early in their 70-59 home victory against Illinois on Wednesday, a game where he delivered 16 points and eight rebounds.

This would be a heavy blow for the Scarlet Knights to lose its leading scorer, especially with an opportunity to pull off another upset and further bolster their NCAA Tournament resume. The son of NBA legend Ron Harper Sr. has been spectacular as a senior for Rutgers, averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this year. After sustaining the injury against the Illini on Wednesday, his status was described as day-to-day.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Scarlet Knights are listed as a 12-point underdogs, and the line opened with Rutgers +12.5. The total sits at 139.