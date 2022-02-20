College basketball injuries to watch for on Sunday, February 20

Five ranked teams will be in action for the Sunday afternoon college basketball slate and there’s a handful of injuries that could affect these respective contests.

We take a look at some of the players that are questionable for action on Sunday, February 20 in some key major-conference matchups.

No. 8 Providence vs. Butler

Butler: Bo Hodges, questionable (muscle strain)

No. 15 Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Michigan: Terrance Williams, questionable (ankle)

No. 5 Purdue vs. Rutgers

Rutgers: Ron Harper Jr., questionable (hand)

No. 17 USC vs. Washington State

Washington State: TJ Bamba, questionable (undisclosed)

Washington State: Tony Miler, out (undisclosed)

Washington State: Dishon Jackson, questionable (eye)

Washington State: Jefferson Koulibaly, questionable (undisclosed)