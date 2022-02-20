Jarrett Allen odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have multiple All-Stars after all, as center Jarrett Allen was named as a replacement player for James Harden. Allen has been tremendous for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 16.2 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Can he emerge from the collection of stars on display to take the game’s MVP honors?

Jarrett Allen All-Star Game MVP odds: +10000

Allen’s game doesn’t quite fit with the traditional All-Star Game MVP archetype, as he’s not going to get post-up opportunities like he does in the regular season. He’ll have some good pick-and-roll chances with the guards on his team but he’s not going to the primary attraction offensively. And as we know, there won’t be much defense played Sunday. Allen is best left alone at +10000 odds.

