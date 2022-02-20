LaMelo Ball odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Charlotte Hornets head into the All-Star break in rough shape. Charlotte has lost nine of the past 10 games and are falling out of the playoff picture in the East. Does that matter to fans? Not particularly when you’re rooting for LaMelo Ball every night. Ball got into the All-Star Game as an injury replacement and it was definitely a blessing in disguise. Ball belongs in this type of format. He was always going to be in the Rising Stars Game. Now we get both! Let’s take a look at Melo’s odds to win ASG MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook.

LaMelo Ball All-Star Game MVP odds: +4000

This is probably my favorite bet among anyone in the MVP pool. Ball has the flash and desire to win ASG MVP. He replaced Kevin Durant on Team Durant, which has a pretty underwhelming roster compared to LeBron’s. That’s my only concern with betting on players on Team Durant; they may get blown out of the water. The wiinning team could matter for this award. It may also not matter if Ball is out there making crazy highlight after highlight. At 40/1, Ball is my favorite sprinkle in this market.

