Darius Garland odds to win All-Star Game MVP

Darius Garland is considered the hometown hero with the All-Star Game being in Cleveland this year. The Cavaliers are competitive again and will send Garland and Jarrett Allen out there to compete on Sunday night. Garland is having a breakout season with the Cavs, averaging 20 points and 8 assists per game. Let’s take a look at his odds to win ASG MVP on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Darius Garland All-Star Game MVP odds: +5000

Garland is an interesting subject in narrative. That’s a lot of what we need to base these bets on if we’re diving this deep. Can Garland win ASG MVP? Sure. There’s a reason he’s 50/1 as well. With that being said, Garland was selected pretty high in the ASG Draft by LeBron James. We know LeBron’s ties to Cleveland, we know the fans would love to see Garland ball out. There’s a bit of a spark there if you’re feeling crazy and want to sprinkle some cash on Garland to win ASG MVP. It’s unlikely, but there’s a path.

