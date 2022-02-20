Fred VanVleet odds to win All-Star Game MVP

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will make his first ever NBA All-Star Game appearance this Sunday in Cleveland as a reserve for Team LeBron. The six-year veteran is having a career year, averaging 21.6 points, seven assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game and has the Raptors in a position to make the playoffs.

We’ll go over his odds to win All-Star Game MVP, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fred VanVleet All-Star Game MVP odds: +8000

VanVleet is tied for the second lowest to take home MVP and that sounds about right. It’s going to be extremely to stand out on a team featuring LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Jokic. He’ll get some time on the floor but don’t expect to see him out there much.

