Dejounte Murray odds to win All-Star Game MVP

San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been the shining light in what has been a mediocre season for the franchise and will make his first ever NBA All-Star Game appearance this Sunday as a reserve for Team Durant. Averaging 19.9 points, 9.3 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game, he has compiled 11 triple doubles this season and has already surpassed David Robinson for the franchise record.

We’ll go over his odds to win All-Star Game MVP, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dejounte Murray All-Star Game MVP odds: +8000

Murray is tied for the second lowest odds to take home MVP and that sounds about right. He snuck into the game as a replacement for Draymond Green and if anyone is going to steal the show for Team Durant, it’ll probably be either Ja Morant, Trae Young, or Joel Embiid.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.