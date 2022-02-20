Devin Booker odds to win All-Star Game MVP

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has helped the Phoenix Suns secure the league’s best record heading into the All-Star break and as a result, will make his third straight NBA All-Star Game appearance this Sunday in Cleveland as a reserve for Team Durant. Booker is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in his seventh season in the league.

We’ll go over his odds to win All-Star Game MVP, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Booker All-Star Game MVP odds: +3500

At +3500, Booker is a very good sleeper pick to win the award. His profile has grown coming off an NBA Finals appearance and he’s one of the reserves coming off the bench who could end up getting a lot of run over the course of the game.

