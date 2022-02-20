Karl-Anthony Towns odds to win All-Star Game MVP

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is having a solid year and has the team in a position to make the playoffs in the Western Conference. As a result, he will make his third NBA All-Star Game appearance this Sunday in Cleveland as a reserve for Team Durant. KAT is effectively putting a double-double every night, averaging 24.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game

We’ll go over his odds to win All-Star Game MVP, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Karl-Anthony Towns All-Star Game MVP odds: +5000

KAT is in the middle of the pack in odds at +5000 and that sounds about right. He’ll most likely be rotated in when Joel Embiid needs a rest but won’t do anything significant enough to warrant an MVP selection.

