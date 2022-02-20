Jimmy Butler odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Miami Heat enter the All-Star break as the top team in the Eastern conference despite injuries disrupting their rotation. Jimmy Butler has dealt with his fair share of those over the course of the season but still managed to secure an All-Star spot with his impressive two-way play. Can he bag the game’s MVP award despite his signature skill not meaning much in the competition?

Jimmy Butler All-Star Game MVP odds: +4500

Butler has become a consistent scorer now, hitting around 20.0 points per game for the last 10 seasons. His calling card is still defense though, so it’s hard to see how he’ll be showcased in this game offensively. He also can’t shoot the three-ball well, so that’s another major obstacle for Butler to overcome to be the All-Star Game MVP.

