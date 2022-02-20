 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chris Paul odds to win All-Star Game MVP

We go over Chris Paul’s odds to win All-Star Game MVP in Cleveland on Sunday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA All-Star - All Star Practice
Chris Paul of Team LeBron walks onto the court during NBA All Star Practice as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns saw both their backcourt starters make the All-Star Game this season, with veteran Chris Paul joining his good friend LeBron James on Team LeBron. Paul had a MRI done on his finger after reportedly suffering an injury in the Suns’ final game before the break. We’ll see how much run the point guard gets in this All-Star Game, and if the injury impacts his MVP odds.

Chris Paul All-Star Game MVP odds: +4000

Paul is listed at +4000 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and this is a risky bet for several reasons. The guard is going to be dishing more often than scoring, not to mention he’s likely to see limited minutes if his finger injury is a concern. Paul is showing he can still be a star in this league but he’s not a good bet for All-Star Game MVP.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

View all 92 stories

More From DraftKings Nation