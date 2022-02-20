Chris Paul odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Phoenix Suns saw both their backcourt starters make the All-Star Game this season, with veteran Chris Paul joining his good friend LeBron James on Team LeBron. Paul had a MRI done on his finger after reportedly suffering an injury in the Suns’ final game before the break. We’ll see how much run the point guard gets in this All-Star Game, and if the injury impacts his MVP odds.

Chris Paul All-Star Game MVP odds: +4000

Paul is listed at +4000 on DraftKings Sportsbook, and this is a risky bet for several reasons. The guard is going to be dishing more often than scoring, not to mention he’s likely to see limited minutes if his finger injury is a concern. Paul is showing he can still be a star in this league but he’s not a good bet for All-Star Game MVP.

