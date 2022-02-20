Khris Middleton odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Milwaukee Bucks had some injury struggles early in the season but have begun to round into form as they hope to successfully defend their NBA title. One of the players who will be a key for the Bucks is Khris Middleton. He’s emerged as a star on the perimeter and is making his third All-Star appearance. Can he take this game over and win MVP honors as well?

Khris Middleton All-Star Game MVP odds: +8000

Middleton is currently in a shooting slump, hitting just 41.2 percent of his shots in his last eight games. He’s only connecting on 23.7 percent of his triples in that same stretch. Sometimes, it just takes a few shots going in to ignite a player but Middleton is likely not the high-upside play bettors should go for when it comes to this award.

