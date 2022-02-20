Rudy Gobert odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Utah Jazz got Rudy Gobert back just before the All-Star break as the center rehabbed a calf injury. Gobert will participate in the 2022 All-Star Game Sunday, although his impact might not be felt much as we typically don’t see a lot of defense in this contest.

Rudy Gobert All-Star Game MVP odds: +10000

Gobert has two major things going against him when it comes to winning MVP. The first is the general lack of defense, which tends to trickle down to even the most determined defenders. The second is the potential he doesn’t play much to not aggravate his calf muscle, which is likely still in the late stages of recovery. The Jazz want Gobert healthy in the games that matter, so he’s likely going to see less minutes in the All-Star Game and will be a long-shot to win MVP as a result.

