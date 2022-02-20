Zach LaVine odds to win All-Star Game MVP

The Chicago Bulls will have two players in the All-Star Game as Zach LaVine joins DeMar DeRozan for the event. LaVine will be on Team Durant and will face off against his Bulls backcourt mate, who is on Team LeBron. It looks like LaVine will play through his knee issue this season, which means he’s good for Sunday’s game. What does that mean for his ASG MVP odds?

Zach LaVine All-Star Game MVP odds: +5000

LaVine is 50/1, which makes sense given his nagging knee issue. However, he does have the flash and scoring chops to turn heads Sunday. He’s also on Team Durant, which won’t have its primary scorer as KD is out for the game. LaVine will be one of the better guards on the team and could make some big plays. Unfortunately, it’ll be hard to see him taking MVP if Team Durant loses the game.

