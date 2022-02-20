What time is the 2022 Daytona 500 and how long will the race last?

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin this Sunday in Daytona Beach, FL, with the 64th running of the Daytona 500. The world-renowned race at Daytona International Speedway will officially begin at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on Fox.

As usual, the race itself will culminate an entire week of events at the track that includes practices, qualifying events, and other races involving different series. The NASCAR Truck Series will hold the NextEra Energy 250 on Friday and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will hold the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 on Saturday.

As for the Daytona 500 itself, the race should last for around three and half hours and end at around 6 p.m. ET. Last year, Michael McDowell won the event in three hours, 28 minutes, and five seconds. Barring any delays, the race should run well on time and viewers should see the winner celebrate just in time for dinner on the east coast.