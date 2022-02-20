TBS alternate All-Star Game broadcast features “Inside the NBA” crew

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday, February 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET in Cleveland, Ohio. TNT will host the traditional telecast but TBS was slated to have an alternate broadcast. We now know that broadcast will be more about the sounds and sights of the game from current and former players, headlined by the “Inside the NBA” crew.

Host Ernie Johnson will serve as the primary moderator while Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley provide most of the commentary on the game. They’ll be joined by Draymond Green, who recently signed a deal with Turner Sports to be a part-time commentator. There will also be players on the court who will have microphones. Per this UPROXX report, those players will include Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell and Ja Morant. Both coaches and the referee chief will also have microphones.

This is close to the “Players Only” telecasts Turner attempted to push in previous seasons. The insights were there but the flow of the telecast didn’t work because there was no true play-by-play announcer. With Johnson serving as the host, we’ll see how this telecast stacks up as an alternate viewing experience.